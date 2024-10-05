WWE Bad Blood Results – October 5, 2024

The time has arrived!

WWE Bad Blood 2024 goes down this evening at 6/5c from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia with a five-match card, hosted by WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi.

On tap for tonight’s premium live event is CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell In A Cell match, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship with Dominik Mysterio in a Shark Cage, Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship, Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor, as well as Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline.

Featured below are complete WWE Bad Blood results from Saturday, October 5, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 6-10pm EST. on WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE BAD BLOOD RESULTS 10/5/24

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. We then see a shot of the city of Atlanta, GA. as the WWE Bad Blood 2024 theme by Metro Boomin plays.

Megan Morant and Sam Roberts welcome us to the official “Countdown to WWE Bad Blood 2024” pre-show. The two are at ringside in an empty WWE Studio and they talk about the lineup for tonight’s show.

They then send things over to Peter Rosenberg, who is outside of the show venue at State Farm Arena with a ton of rabid fans ready to enter the building. He sends things to Jackie Redmond and Cathy Kelley, who check-in with brief updates from backstage in the arena.

A video package airs telling the story leading up to tonight’s Hell In A Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.