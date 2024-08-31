WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 Opener Revealed

Heading into today’s international premium live event at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, it has been revealed that Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens will kick off the show.

Rhodes will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Owens in the first of five bouts advertised for the event.

Also scheduled is GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match, The Unholy Union vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship, as well as The Terror Twins vs. The Judgment Day in mixed tag-team action.

Join us here today for live WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 results coverage.