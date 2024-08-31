The time has come for WWE Bash In Berlin 2024.

WWE returns this afternoon from Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany with their WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event, which streams live via the WWE Network on Peacock.

On tap for today’s international PLE is GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match, The Unholy Union vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship, as well as The Terror Twins vs. The Judgment Day in mixed tag-team action.

Featured below are complete WWE Bash In Berlin results from Saturday, August 31, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the WWE Network on Peacock from 10am-4pm EST.

WWE BASH IN BERLIN RESULTS – AUGUST 31, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets things started for the Countdown to Bash In Berlin 2024 pre-show. Michael Cole narrates a live aerial shot of the capital of Germany, and the host of today’s first-ever German premium live event, Berlin.

He then emerges through a sea of fans and welcomes us to the show. Arrival shots of Randy Orton, GUNTHER and others are shown. GUNTHER obviously got a monster pop upon being seen, but fans were equally loud in chanting “RKO!” upon seeing Orton.

After the cold open video package wraps up, we see more arrival shots of Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens (eating a lollipop), The Terror Twins and Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. We then shoot to the pre-show panel, where Cole is joined by Big E. and The Miz.

Cathy Kelley checks in from outside GUNTHER’s locker room. She says his family is here for the biggest match in German wrestling history. Byron Saxton is shown outside and the pre-show crowd roars and actually chants “Byron Saxton!” as he talks about Randy Orton’s journey heading into today’s match.

Jackie Redmond is introduced next, and she appears from inside the empty Uber Arena. She says the doors just opened and fans will be filtering in soon. She talks about the Strap Match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre as the pre-show crowd chants her name.

Back to the panel, where the pre-show crowd continues to treat Michael Cole like a God among men, loudly chanting his name and even breaking out in numerous “This is Awesome” chants as he chats with Big E. and Miz about matches for today’s show.

We then shoot to a lengthy one-on-one sit-down interview between Cole and Randy Orton. Cole sets it up by saying there are plenty of “mic drop” moments. Orton talks in unfiltered fashion about his comeback at WWE Survivor Series last year, and how he found out that CM Punk was also making a surprise return after him.