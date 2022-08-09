WWE Camera Cuts and Zooming Not Expected to Stop

More adjustments to WWE are expected soon, although one of the most criticized aspects of the shows is not expected to change anytime soon.

Many have blamed Kevin Dunn for the trademark camera shakiness and zooming that has become a mainstay of WWE programming over the past 10 to 15 years, but, according to Bryan Alvarez, other people in the company are okay with this production style.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Alvarez stated that even if Kevin Dunn leaves the company, the camera shaking and zooming will probably continue.

“I know everyone flat out says it’s Kevin Dunn and I’m sure that he’s part of this. But I was told there are other people there that like the shaking and the zooming and the cuts and that you shouldn’t expect that if Kevin Dunn left tomorrow that we suddenly wouldn’t have that anymore. People there like it, I have no idea why. It’s absolutely horrible. It’s vomit-inducing. You can’t even see what’s going on…”

On this week’s RAW, during the confrontation involving Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and the trio of Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, the camera shook and zoomed noticeably.

In the upcoming weeks and months, a lot of the product is expected to change, but don’t expect seeing much change with the production style that is commonly linked with Kevin Dunn.

The style wasn’t Dunn’s idea, according to Mike Mansury, a former WWE VP of Global TV Production, who revealed this to Conrad Thompson on the The Insiders podcast in May 2022:

“I will choose to protect the nameless person, but I will say the rapid camera cutting, to my recollection, that came into play when The Shield debuted. The whole purpose behind it, was to make what you see on-screen with the three characters of The Shield and the push, was to make it seem all that more chaotic. At the time, it worked. I can see now, after so many years of doing it, a lot of viewers feel like they’re on a queasy thrill ride, but that was the intent of it initially. A lot of it is done to protect the magic. You don’t want to expose the business. A big part of the business is how it’s done on TV. If you’re exposing the magic, you’re killing the fun for everybody. That’s the approach and the rapid camera cut situation, it was born out of creating and exciting and chaotic feel for when the Shield were doing the three-on-one beatdowns early in their run. It’s hard to break some habits, but shoutout to the gentleman who shares my initials who created that concept.”

The video below shows the altercation from this week’s RAW with the camera shaky and zooming.