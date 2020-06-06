WWE Cancels House Shows In Japan

WWE announced the cancellation of its upcoming events in Japan from July 2 through July 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE issued the following:

Unfortunately, we will not be holding the “WWE Live Japan” scheduled for July 2nd (Thursday) Edion Arena Osaka and July 3rd (Friday) and 4th (Saturday) Yokohama Arena this year. Has been decided.

Tickets will be refunded between 10:00 on June 8th (Mon) and 23:59 on July 12th (Sun).

Click here for details. WWE is also committed to showing performances in front of everyone in Japan.