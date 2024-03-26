WWE Censors Moment In The Rock’s Attack On Cody Rhodes Following RAW

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw began with Cody Rhodes delivering an in-ring promo before The Rock made a surprise appearance. He whispered something to Rhodes before leaving, and Rhodes looked confused.

The show concluded with Jimmy brawling with Rhodes before Solo Sikoa and The Rock intervened. Rock beat Rhodes throughout the arena and threw him against a tour bus. Rhodes was bleeding from the forehead.

Rock removed his weight-lifting belt, rubbed Cody’s blood on it, and said, “I kept my promise to Mama Rhodes.” The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in the WrestleMania 40 – Night 1 main event.

As seen below, WWE uploaded the attack to YouTube and censored it, but not for the reason that many people believe.

Instead, they chose to use a freeze-frame on shots in which Rhodes was hit in the head with a trash can. WWE has long banned chair shots and weapon-based headshots.