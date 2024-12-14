WWE Confirms CM Punk, Seth Rollins & Kofi Kingston For 12/16 Raw

WWE has announced three new segments for the December 16 episode of Monday Night Raw.

The company released the following on their official website:

CM Punk is aspiring to enter the championship picture, but he seemingly has unfinished business with Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Rollins has frequently called out The Voice of the Voiceless, though Punk called Rollins a “second-stringer” while being interviewed by Jackie Redmond.

—–

This Monday, Seth “Freakin” Rollins will be live on Raw, potentially on a collision course with CM Punk.

Rollins berated Punk last week and is focused on a match with his nemesis.

What will The Visionary say regarding The Best in the World this week?

—–

The New Day have set a new path after shockingly berating Big E and kicking him out of the group during their 10-Year Anniversary Celebration.

The emotional moment sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, leaving Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods with very little support.

This Monday, Kingston will return to his hometown of Boston with the hopes of getting a much better reception than he and Woods received last week.

Will Kingston receive a warm welcome or be met with more hostility?

The 12/16 show will also feature:

* WWE Intercontinental Title: Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Tag-Team Titles: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) vs. The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar)

Join us here on Monday night for live WWE Raw results.