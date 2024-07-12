WWE Confirms Stephanie Vaquer For Mexico Supershows On 7/13 & 7/14

Stephanie Vaquer is coming to Mexico.

WWE announced on Friday that the women’s wrestling star will be working their live events this Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, in Mexico City and Monterrey.

The company posted the following announcement on X:

BREAKING NEWS! Appearing LIVE in Mexico City and Monterrey this weekend, WWE’s newly signed, Stephanie Vaquer! Visit http://WWE.com/Events to get tickets 🇲🇽 #SuperShows