WWE Confirms Stephanie Vaquer For Mexico Supershows On 7/13 & 7/14

Stephanie Vaquer is coming to Mexico.
WWE announced on Friday that the women’s wrestling star will be working their live events this Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, in Mexico City and Monterrey.
The company posted the following announcement on X:
BREAKING NEWS! Appearing LIVE in Mexico City and Monterrey this weekend, WWE’s newly signed, Stephanie Vaquer! Visit http://WWE.com/Events to get tickets 🇲🇽 #SuperShows
🚨¡ÚLTIMA NOTICIA! ¡Apareciendo EN VIVO en Ciudad de México y Monterrey este fin de semana, la recién firmada por WWE, @Steph_Vaquer! Visita https://t.co/oe3NxHaK5U para obtener boletos 🇲🇽 #SuperShows pic.twitter.com/N6o0VyEZmE
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) July 12, 2024