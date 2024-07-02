WWE Confirms The Bloodline For 7/5 SmackDown

The Bloodline chaos will continue this week.

On Monday evening, WWE announced that The Bloodline group of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa will be appearing on the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown this coming Friday night, July 5.

The group will be making their first appearance since attacking their own “Wise Man” Paul Heyman, putting the WWE Hall of Fame legend through a table and sending him off in an ambulance this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Also scheduled for the 7/5 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Pretty Deadly vs. Street Profits

* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

* WWE Tag Team Championships: A-Town Down Under (c) vs. DIY

