WWE Considering Huge Tag Team Match Involving Bad Bunny, John Cena & Travis Scott

Bad Bunny may be on his way back to WWE for another major match.

The international music superstar has continued to impress fans with his in-ring work since making his debut at WrestleMania 37. He later participated in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble and defeated Damian Priest in a standout Street Fight at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Now, it appears WWE could be preparing another star-studded tag team match, possibly featuring John Cena and Travis Scott on one side. Speculation suggests Cody Rhodes may be involved on the opposing team, following recent events at WrestleMania 41.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported:

“There have already been reports of Scott & Cena doing a tag team match. The theory was Bad Bunny would be on the other side. [Cody] Rhodes would make the most sense as the partner but that aspect wasn’t confirmed to us past the idea that if it is done, they’d need a wrestler of the level of Cena on the face side.”

