WWE Considering Major WrestleMania Match For Bron Breakker

According to BodySlam, Bron Breakker is considered backstage in WWE to be a future main event talent for WrestleMania, and that opportunity could arise sooner than expected.

The report also mentioned that there have been internal discussions about organizing a match between Breakker and Brock Lesnar, potentially at next year’s WrestleMania 42. However, this match is still in the planning stages and has not yet been finalized.

Breakker has experienced a rapid rise in WWE, starting with the NXT roster in 2021. He quickly won the NXT Championship twice and the NXT Tag Team Titles before moving to the main roster, where he has also won the WWE Intercontinental Title twice.

Currently, he is part of one of WWE’s biggest stables, The Vision, alongside World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch, Bronson Reed, and WWE Hall of Famer “The Oracle” Paul Heyman.