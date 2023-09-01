WWE Considering To Add New Members To The LWO

WWE has made a lot of money by bringing back the LWO (Latino World Order), and the faction may be getting some new blood.

Eddie Guerrero founded the LWO faction in WCW. However, WWE has reintroduced it as an active group on television. As PWMania.com previously reported, the group has been a top merchandising seller for WWE for months.

Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega were originally heels in the Legado Del Fantasma faction, but after turning babyfaces by allying with Rey Mysterio in his feud with The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio), the company reinstated the LWO moniker for them.

WWE has been airing babyface vignettes for Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in NXT in recent weeks.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the idea of adding them to the faction has been discussed.

Meltzer stated, “We do know an idea batted around is for the Garza cousins to eventually be involved with the LWO, but that’s one of those things down the line that could easily change.”

The big idea is for them to team up in NXT and gain some traction before returning to the main roster under a new name, as the vignettes that have aired seem to hint at them becoming more serious about wrestling and less focused on chasing women as the Los Lotharios.