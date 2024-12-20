WWE Considering To Introduce A Tribal Chief Championship

WWE is reportedly considering introducing a new title specifically tied to the heated feud between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

The rivalry between Reigns and Sikoa has dominated recent storylines as they battle to establish who is the true Tribal Chief. Last month at Survivor Series: WarGames, Reigns secured a decisive victory by pinning Sikoa in the Men’s WarGames Match, where the OG Bloodline, joined by CM Punk, faced off against the New Bloodline, led by Bronson Reed.

The two are set to clash in a highly anticipated Tribal Combat match on the Raw Netflix debut episode in Los Angeles next month. According to WrestleVotes, WWE has been discussing the possibility of creating a Tribal Chief Title as part of this feud. The title would act as a symbolic championship, akin to The Rock’s People’s Title, representing the ultimate acknowledgment of Tribal supremacy.

It remains unclear when or if this title will officially debut, but its potential introduction could add another layer of intensity to the ongoing Reigns-Sikoa saga. Fans will likely keep a close eye on the Netflix premiere episode to see how this storyline evolves.