WWE Crown Jewel Expected Not To Include A Top Title Match

WWE will host the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 2, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and has already announced a few matchups for it.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes takes on World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, while Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan faces Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Both bouts will be for the Crown Jewel Championship. As previously stated, the new titles would be used exclusively in Saudi Arabia.

Regarding the other matches on the card, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed that Jey Uso defending the Intercontinental Title against Bron Breakker will not be featured.

Meltzer stated, “On Raw, the two matches they were directly pushing were Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker. At press time, neither were listed for this show but we were told Rollins vs. Reed was possible for the show, the term used being no right now but they suspect that will change, and Uso vs. Breakker has a different date scheduled right now.”

The match is set to take place on an upcoming Raw broadcast in a few weeks.