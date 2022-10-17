WWE Determined to Beat AEW Dynamite This Tuesday, Huge NXT Push Planned on RAW

Fans watching WWE Raw tonight can expect a major promotional push for tomorrow night’s NXT broadcast, according to Bryan Alvarez’s Super Followers Twitter feed.

Alvarez wrote, “Huge promotional push for the show, they’re determined to beat AEW.” That was a follow-up to a previous tweet where he said, “Massive NXT promotion starting today.”

Tomorrow night, NXT will face a special Tuesday episode of Dynamite, which will be loaded with main roster superstars.

Here is what has so far been announced for WWE NXT:

* Cameron Grimes and two mystery partners vs. Schism

* Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. a mystery opponent selected by Tony D’Angelo

* Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Cora Jade and a mystery partner

AEW Dynamite has a loaded card as well. So far, the following has been announced for tomorrow night:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Dalton Castle

* AEW Trios Championship: Death Triangle (c) vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends

* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

* Renee Paquette sits down with Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta

* We will hear from MJF