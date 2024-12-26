WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Breaks Canadian Gate Record

WWE is set to bring the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event (PLE) to Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Saturday, March 1, 2025. This marks the second consecutive year the event will take place in an international stadium.

This will be WWE’s first event at Rogers Centre since WrestleMania 18 in 2002, headlined by the iconic match between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Hulk Hogan. The venue also hosted another historic bout, Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior, at WrestleMania 6.

When tickets went on sale, expectations were high for record-breaking numbers. According to WrestleTix, the event has already sold 23,633 tickets out of a setup for 29,670.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the show has set a new all-time gate record for Canada, surpassing the previous record held by WrestleMania 18.

Meltzer said, “Elimination Chamber, which is the Toronto show, is the last that I saw the advance WrestleTix came out with a couple of days ago, over 23,000 at Rogers Center. It has already broken the all-time Canadian gate record, which was set by the Hogan and Rock match at the 2002 WrestleMania. Obviously, with inflation and all, they were going to break that record. Where they’re going to end up is in March, so it’s a little over two months to go. I mean, they’re probably going to end up well north of 30. I don’t think that they’re going to come close to a sellout. But I don’t know when they booked it. I don’t think they were expecting a sellout. I think that 30 would be considered, you know, I mean, when they do these stadium shows essentially 25,000 or more paid, they would consider a success, and they will easily break that. You know, it becomes better to do 25,000 at the stadium than to sell out at 13 or 14, you know, at the, you know, Scotiabank [Arena].”

With over two months remaining until the event, the Elimination Chamber is shaping up to be another milestone in WWE’s storied history in Canada.