WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Draws Strong Ticket Sales

The 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is set to take place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Tickets went on sale earlier this month, and according to the Twitter/X account @WrestleTix, an initial count shows 23,633 tickets have been distributed with a current setup for 29,670 seats. The maximum configuration for the venue is 43,542 seats.

@WrestleTix provided additional insights:

“The back 4–5 rows in the upper deck remain unopened, as is typical for most stadium shows. Several floor sections also haven’t been opened yet.”

This event is drawing significant attention as it is being advertised as John Cena’s “last time ever in Toronto,” with Cena planning to retire by the end of 2025. Fans are eagerly anticipating the event, which is expected to be a monumental moment in Cena’s illustrious career.