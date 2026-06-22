Monday, June 22, 2026
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WWE European Summer Tour Live Event Results From Birmingham, England 6/21/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Summer Tour 2026
WWE Summer Tour 2026

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE European Summer Tour live event at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– The Bloodline (“Big Jim” Jimmy Uso and “Main Event” Jey Uso) def. The Judgment Day (AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh) in a Tag Team Match.

– Chad Gable def. “The Lion of Bulgaria” Rusev in a Singles Match.

– The Street Profits’ Montez Ford def. The Vision’s WWE World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory in a Singles Match.

– The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan (c) def. WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca, “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY and Lyra Valkyria in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship. After the match, “Big Mami Cool” Raquel Rodriguez and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez celebrate with Morgan.

– Bayley def. The Judgment Day’s “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez in a Singles Match.

– Penta (c) def. “All Ego” Ethan Page to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– “The Mega Star” LA Knight def. The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker in a Street Fight.

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