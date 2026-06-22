WWE European Summer Tour Live Event Results From Birmingham, England 6/21/2026

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE European Summer Tour live event at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– The Bloodline (“Big Jim” Jimmy Uso and “Main Event” Jey Uso) def. The Judgment Day (AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh) in a Tag Team Match.

– Chad Gable def. “The Lion of Bulgaria” Rusev in a Singles Match.

– The Street Profits’ Montez Ford def. The Vision’s WWE World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory in a Singles Match.

– The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan (c) def. WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca, “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY and Lyra Valkyria in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship. After the match, “Big Mami Cool” Raquel Rodriguez and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez celebrate with Morgan.

– Bayley def. The Judgment Day’s “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez in a Singles Match.

– Penta (c) def. “All Ego” Ethan Page to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– “The Mega Star” LA Knight def. The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker in a Street Fight.