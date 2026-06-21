WWE European Summer Tour Live Event Results From Cardiff, Wales 6/20/2026

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE European Summer Tour live event at the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– The Bloodline’s “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso def. The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a Singles Match.

– The Judgment Day’s “Big Mami Cool” Raquel Rodriguez def. Lyra Valkyria in a Singles Match.

– Penta (c) def. “All Ego” Ethan Page via DQ to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship due to interference from “The Lion of Bulgaria” Rusev. Chad Gable made his way down to the ring to Penta’s rescue, leading to a tag team match.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta and Chad Gable def. “The Lion of Bulgaria” Rusev and “All Ego” Ethan Page in a Tag Team Match.

– The Street Profits’ Montez Ford def. The Vision’s WWE World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory in a Singles Match.

– Sol Ruca (c) def. The Judgment Day’s “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez, Bayley and “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship by pinning Perez.

– “The Mega Star” LA Knight def. The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker in a Street Fight.