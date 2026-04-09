WWE EVOLVE Results – April 8, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Chazz “Starboy” Hall was cutting a promo to the camera while walking in the back when he spotted Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins standing over Luca Crusifino and Tate Wilder, having attacked them.

– Tristan Angels defeated Romeo Moreno via pinfall.

– It’s Gal tried to make friends with Santi Rivera and Jacari Ball in the locker room. They went off to go work out together.

– Byron Saxton introduced 4 new signees to WWE ID: Gianna Capri, former NXT Superstar Sloane Jacobs, Veronica Haven and Anya Rune. After they did their usual “I trained at and I’m excited to be here” generic stuff, PJ Vasa interrupted to gloat about how she’s going to win the title.

– WWE EVOLVE Foreman Timothy Thatcher has added Tyra Mae Steele to the gauntlet for the women’s title. He also cancelled the scheduled Wilder and Crusifino vs. Hendrix and Riggins match due to the attack from earlier and postponed it for another time when they’re medically cleared.

– Sloane Jacobs defeated Gianna Capri, Veronica Haven and Anya Rune via submission over Haven in a WWE ID Prospects Women’s Championship Qualifying Match. After the match, Kali Armstrong made her way down to the ring to try to intimidate Jacobs. Laynie Luck then jumped into the ring to fight with Armstrong, but ended up being humbled.

– Lince Dorado was training Mike Cunningham while It’s Gal, Santi Rivera and Jacari Ball were working out. Next week, Cunningham and Dorado will face Rivera and Ball.

– Aaron Rourke was putting on his face paint when Hendrix and Riggins walked by to tease him, only for Rourke to shut them up.

– Aaron Rourke (c) defeated Chazz “Starboy” Hall via pinfall to retain his WWE EVOLVE Championship.

– Hendrix and Riggins were watching backstage and were actually praising those two. Harlem Lewis walked by to say that Rourke is still ducking him.