WWE Faces Injury Crisis With Another Star Sidelined

Injuries have been plaguing WWE lately, with several stars currently sidelined. During a recent Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the recent spate of injuries, including Dakota Kai suffering a concussion, JD McDonagh sustaining broken ribs and a punctured lung, and Apollo Crews dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Alvarez: “We need to do something here. This is two in a week…..actually three, because Apollo Crews, I checked on that one. He is also hurt. They don’t have an update yet, but yeah, it was exactly what I talked about last night. He took the back cracker. And I don’t know if it’s his pec or his shoulder or what. Yeah, he was hurt.”

Meltzer: “He was grabbing shoulder…”

Alvarez: “So he was injured in that match. And what it is, we don’t know yet, but that’s, that’s now three and in seven days.”

Crews was last seen competing on last Friday’s SmackDown, where he secured a win over Johnny Gargano in a singles match. The nature of his injury has not yet been confirmed, though it’s suspected to involve his shoulder or pectoral muscle. WWE has yet to provide an official update.

We wish all injured talent, including Kai, McDonagh, and Crews, a speedy recovery.