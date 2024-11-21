WWE Files To Trademark “Edge”

On November 19, WWE applied for the trademark “Edge.” It is now in the Live/Pending status.

Obviously, it is the name AEW star Adam Copeland used in WWE, but it does not necessarily mean anything, and it is possible that WWE is simply safeguarding their intellectual property because the “Edge” name is one they established.

Adam Copeland has been out of action since May, when he shattered his tibia during a barbed wire steel cage battle against Malakai Black at Double or Nothing. There is currently no information on when he will return to action.