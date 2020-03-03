WWE Fixes Michelle McCool Snub and The Undertaker Responds

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE recently published a photo gallery featuring 45 of their most “notable” female talents to win a WWE or NXT Championship and Michelle McCool vented about not being included in the gallery.

WWE updated the gallery to include McCool but Undertaker doesn’t appear to be satisfied with the company as someone from his account responded to the company on Twitter:

