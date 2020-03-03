WWE Fixes Michelle McCool Snub and The Undertaker Responds

WWE recently published a photo gallery featuring 45 of their most “notable” female talents to win a WWE or NXT Championship and Michelle McCool vented about not being included in the gallery.

For record….not a shot at ANY girl on this list! Respect to all….just felt the urge to speak up & remind all to “know your worth!” Don’t let ANYONE tell you differently! Afterthought? Nobody? NOPE….you ARE WORTHY! #realtalk #stillundertakerswife 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dI3ayZeNYo — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 3, 2020

WWE updated the gallery to include McCool but Undertaker doesn’t appear to be satisfied with the company as someone from his account responded to the company on Twitter: