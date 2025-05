WWE Generates Over $13 Million In Live Gate Revenue Over Two Weeks

According to Post Wrestling, new data from Pollstar indicates that WWE generated more than $13 million in live gate revenue during a two-week period in March. The total amount reached $13,298,774, achieved over the course of six events.

Here is the list:

March 22: Live event at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland (8,322 tickets sold, $1,004,096 live gate)

March 23: Live event at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England (8,211 tickets sold, $994,672 live gate)

March 24: Friday Night SmackDown at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland (10,342 tickets sold, $2,625,989 live gate)

March 28: Friday Night SmackDown at O2 Arena in London (12,557 tickets sold, $2,800,305 live gate)

March 31: WWE RAW at the O2 Arena in London (14,816 sold and $3,580,007 live gate)

April 4: Friday Night Smackdown at Allstate Arena in Chicago (15,364 sold and $2,293,705 live gate)