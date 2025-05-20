Shawn Michaels Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive Shawn Michaels appeared on “Going Ringside” to discuss several topics, including his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling.

Michaels said, “To me, I’ve always felt like there’s — I don’t know, they’re just your personal favorites, I think. But yeah, I’ve got a few, I guess, but mine date back to usually the… the mid-80s or late 70s. I always put Terry Funk in there. I usually put Harley Race in there, Ric Flair and then that fourth one’s always a little tough for me. It goes to Tully Blanchard because that’s who I grew up with or Wahoo McDaniel.”

