Kyle Fletcher Recalls WWE Interest In Aussie Open Before AEW Signing

AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher discussed various topics with Fightful, including WWE’s interest in him and Mark Davis before they ultimately chose to sign with AEW.

Fletcher said, “It was the fact that we [Aussie Open] had come in before signing, and we kind of understood the vibe and how Tony treated us and other people. We trusted that it would be the best place for us to grow.“

He continued, “The way I’m standing here today, we made the right choice. Kind of mind-blowing. Coming up and being a fan of WWE, just the fact that they were like, ‘We want to talk to you and get on a Zoom call with you.’“

Fletcher added, “It was weird to let that sink in. ‘Ah, okay, I guess I’m a real wrestler now.’“

You can check out Fletcher’s comments in the video below.