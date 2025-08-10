Ric Flair Recalls Convincing Hulk Hogan To Join WCW In 1993

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including his role in convincing the late, great Hulk Hogan to join WCW after leaving WWE in 1993.

Flair said, “I took him down to Orlando, he was filming ‘Thunder in Paradise,’ and like I said, Eric [Bischoff] walked in and it worked out well. Hulk was always surrounding himself with very intelligent people, like Peter Young and Henry Holmes and all of that, they cut a hell of a deal and then…All I wanted to do was work with him.”

On the chemistry they had in the ring and Hogan’s ability to get anything over:

“Oh God. We had great chemistry! It wasn’t Ricky Steamboat-chemistry, but I know how to make big guys look good; I’ve always done that. And you know what? He wasn’t shy about using the sword, which is something that I live by every day; the blade! Anything Hulk touched worked, I mean, it is what it is! Hulk, you know, they used to call a [him], a guy – a former wrestler and agent – J Staum, would call [Hogan] the golden goose. Anything that Hulk touched worked out. I mean, he was over that much!”

