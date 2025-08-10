WWE Hall Of Famer Discusses Booking Strategy For CM Punk vs. LA Knight

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed various topics, including how the company should book a potential feud between CM Punk and LA Knight.

Ray said, “I’d like to see LA Knight and CM Punk, but I just think they need to be careful because Punk is considerably better than Knight. So they need to position this in a way where Knight can progress in the fans’ eyes, get more over in the fans’ eyes.”

He continued, “Like, put Punk in a situation where, wow, Punk didn’t even expect that. Something on the microphone. There should be a moment in time [when it could happen]. Now, LA Knight is loved, CM Punk is loved. So I’d love to see LA Knight and CM Punk on the same side. I think that would do a world of good for LA Knight, getting the rub from Punk. It does sound like an interesting rivalry to me. You would think immediately the microphone skills, the microphone battles.”

Ray added, “I think Punk would guzzle LA Knight on the microphone.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.