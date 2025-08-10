D-Von Dudley Recalls Terrifying Ladder-To-Tables Spot From SummerSlam 2000

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley shared a video on his YouTube channel discussing various topics, including the frightening table bump that Matt Hardy took during their TLC match at SummerSlam 2000.

Dudley said, “I’ll be honest with you, that one probably has to be the scariest one out of that whole match, because you’re going backwards and there’s no telling if your head’s gonna hit the back of the barricade or not, so it’s a bump that I wouldn’t want to take, but Matt took it. Matt, my thumbs are up to you, because Lord knows, D-Von couldn’t have done that one.”

He continued, “You know something, Matt actually came up with this spot, which is crazy in itself. Why would you want to jump off of a ladder backwards, or be pushed off a ladder backwards, at least, I would say, a good 10 to 15 feet up, and to go backwards through two tables? That’s insane, but he did it. So again, Matt, very, very good. How scary that bump in itself probably could have been for him, so on the D-Von Testify Table Scale, I’m probably most likely gonna have to give this a five.”

D-Von added, “Let me explain why. You cannot deny that going on top of a ladder as high as you can, and then being pushed off it by somebody lifting the ladder and making you go backwards into two tables. You have to hope that you don’t pull or jerk that ladder too much, because, again, it could throw you off, and going backwards, that’s never a fun thing to do.”

You can check out Dudley’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)