WWE Hall Of Famer Links Vince McMahon Lesson To CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed a variety of topics. He shared how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon taught him the meaning of the word “opportunity” when the Dudley Brothers first signed with the company. He also reflected on how this concept relates to the ongoing feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Ray said, “In 1999, Vince McMahon taught me an important word when it came to the world of the WWE, and that word is opportunity. An opportunity can mean a bunch of different things to a bunch of different people and a bunch of different scenarios in the WWE, but they have an opportunity.”

He continued, “If Seth is pulling the wool over everybody’s eyes, they have an opportunity to catch some crazy ass lightning in a bottle with the heat that he can get off this, and the Seth-Punk thing has now breathed new life into it. We’ve seen Seth-Punk a bunch of times. I still like the rivalry, I still think there’s something there, but what would be there? This would give it something.”

Ray added, “Now it’s like, ‘You son of a bit*h, you fake that whole knee injury, you’re walking down the block with your daughter. You had your wife and your daughter in on it, too? You put out that video so we would believe you were really hurt? We go, oh, Seth, we feel bad for you. Look at you trying to hobble down the street with your daughter, and this is what you’ve done to us.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.