Video: Trailer Released For Documentary On Sabu

Backrow Studios has recently released a trailer for a documentary about the late great ECW legend Sabu. This project was in development prior to his passing earlier this month.

Titled “Sabu,” the documentary is being produced by ECW original Rob Van Dam.

Here’s a brief description:

Backrow Studios proudly releases the first official teaser trailer for SABU, an emotionally riveting documentary exploring the rise, resilience, and final moments of wrestling icon Sabu. Directed by Joe Clarke and produced by Rob Van Dam, SABU offers an unprecedented, heartfelt look into one of professional wrestling’s most enigmatic and revered figures.

In a poignant exploration of life’s trials and triumphs, wrestling legend Sabu embarks on a heartfelt journey for one final match, uncovering the scars of his past and the passion that shaped his career while navigating the complexities of fame, friendships, and the remnants of a legendary era.

The teaser provides a powerful glimpse into Sabu’s inspiring journey, culminating in his final match — an event that cemented his legacy as a true legend. Sabu passed away just three weeks after that historic contest, solidifying his place in wrestling history forever.

Produced by Rob Van Dam and Joe Clarke — who previously collaborated on the impactful documentary Headstrong — SABU is poised to be an unforgettable addition to sports biography and documentary cinema.