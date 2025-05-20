WWE Reaches Out To WrestleMania 41 European Tryout Participants

According to Corey Brennan from Fightful Select, WWE has reached out to several wrestlers who participated in the European tryouts held after last April’s WrestleMania 41 and in early May. It was reported that even those talents who were not signed received feedback on their performances. Many WWE fans are eager to find out which wrestlers WWE is considering bringing in from this group.

The report also highlighted that WWE has shown strong interest in Spanish talent Zozaya, based on his performance during the tryout, and is actively pursuing a contract with him. Sources close to Zozaya indicate that he is set to complete his university education in June 2025. It is believed that any talent signed from this group of tryout participants would likely begin their WWE careers in September 2025, potentially starting on the NXT brand.