John Cena Reveals His Favorite WWE Shirt Ever

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena attended the Philadelphia Fan Expo, where he discussed a variety of topics, including his favorite shirt design from his long career with the company. He revealed that this particular design ended up being a catastrophic sales failure due to its $1,000 price tag.

Cena said, “My favorite one of all time is a very limited one. It’s the Super Mario parody. I thought it would be great. The price point was way too high. I learned my lesson. We only sold like 15 shirts. It’s like the rarest ever John Cena shirt. WWE, after we ran the kit, they were like, ‘It’s a dope shirt, we should sell them all at regular price.’ It’s the one time I put my foot down and said, ‘No, there are people out there that spent a lot of their resources and I want them to have a collectible.’ It’s the only shirt of mine I ever saved. I have serial number 000. I think that’s the dopest shirt.”

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)