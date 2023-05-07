WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Drew McIntyre Should Go To AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on the Wrestle Binge podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Long commented on the reports of Drew McIntyre’s WWE future being uncertain:

“My opinion on it, I don’t think he’s going to go back to that title spot no more. You know what I mean? They did a lot with Drew McIntyre. He’s been fantastic for them. Even myself had a chance to work with him too in storylines you know when he was Vince’s ‘Chosen One’ or something, I think that’s what it was.”

“If AEW wants to take him, I think he should go, you know, that’s a fresh start there. So maybe he’s got a two or three-year run right there. I don’t know, that decision will be left to him but I mean what he can do is maybe talk and find out if there are any plans for him. If there’s some plans for him down the line then hang around and wait until it’s time. But if they don’t have nothing for you, there are no plans then the writing’s on the wall.”

You can watch his appearance below: