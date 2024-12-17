WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Giulia Is Getting More Comfortable Working In NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes top NXT star Giulia is getting more comfortable working in the brand.

Ray said, “I really saw Giulia be more comfortable tonight on the microphone, and more comfortable in the ring; definitive steps forward from Giulia… You don’t just step out of a STARDOM ring — you just don’t come out of Japan and get thrusted into the world of WWE… that Giulia had, and just immediately get this style.”

On NXT as a developmental brand:

“I’ve told you this a long time ago, people, I look at NXT through a different lens. I expect mistakes to happen on NXT and what I do see is learning from the mistakes, what I do see is growing and getting better across the board.”

