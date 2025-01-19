WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Jey Uso Is Not World Heavyweight Championship Material

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics, including how he believes WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER has not been given the opportunity to do the same thing for the World Heavyweight Championship as he did for the Intercontinental Championship and how Jey Uso is currently not worthy of dethroning The Ring General.

Ray said, “For some reason … it doesn’t feel like GUNTHER has been given the opportunity to do the same thing for the World Heavyweight Championship as he did for the Intercontinental Championship. For some reason, there’s not as much tread; there’s not as much depth in this run. There’s a possibility, without a doubt, the way Jey Uso is continuing to climb the ladder, he’s getting as over as any guy who’s ever broken away from a tag team in WWE. To me, Jey Uso is not a World Heavyweight Champion that you’re tuning into every week to see defend the championship.”

