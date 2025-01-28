WWE Hall Of Famer Calls For Triple Threat With Jacob Fatu, Bronson Reed, And Braun Strowman

On Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and Dave Lagreca discussed the recent WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, specifically praising WWE’s booking of Jacob Fatu, who came off as a dominant main event monster. Both hosts applauded the way WWE positioned Fatu, suggesting his performance signaled a significant push for the Samoan star.

Henry emphasized the potential of future matchups involving Fatu and Braun Strowman, advocating for a rematch on Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, or even a Premium Live Event:

“That match can be one that you can use to headline Monday Night Raw or SmackDown or a pay-per-view,” Henry said. “When you call something a show about monsters, don’t think for one second that Bronson Reed ain’t at home healing up, going, ‘Oh, so you, so you’re the monsters now. Make it a triple threat. Oh, y’all the monsters? No, I’m the monster.’ And just have a battle of the big meat slapping meat match. Put all three of those big son of a guns in the ring together and draw some money. I’m talking about the greenbacks, crypto, diamonds, gold, silver, whatever you want to do, as long as it equals dollar signs, put it in the ring. And I think all three of them guys are the monsters of pro wrestling right now. And I would love to see Jacob and Braun again, but it’s so much that can be done. Don’t give it away for free.”

Henry agreed with Lagreca’s assertion that WWE’s presentation of Jacob Fatu at SNME was exactly what was needed to establish him as a major player. Fatu’s dominance over Braun Strowman received a highly positive reaction from fans, which many see as a sign of his impending ascent to the main event scene.

The enthusiasm for Fatu suggests that he may be destined for a babyface run, as the crowd’s support for his performance against Strowman showcased his natural ability to connect with the audience. With momentum on his side, Fatu appears to be on a path toward a prominent role in WWE sooner rather than later.