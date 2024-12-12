WWE Hall Of Famer Compares Vince McMahon To The New York Yankees And Dallas Cowboys

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s similarities to the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys.

Ray said, “Dave, who are the two most polarizing sports teams in all of pro sports. Everybody wants to beat the Cowboys and the Yankees. Even if the Cowboys suck, you still want to beat America’s team. Even if the Yankees suck, you still want to take down the empire. That’s the way it has been forever because they are so successful, you just want to be the one to take them down. Vince McMahon was the Yankees and the Cowboys all rolled into one, and everybody wanted to take him down because the perception is Vince took everybody else down.”

