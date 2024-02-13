WWE Hall Of Famer Criticizes How Seth Rollins Was Used During The WrestleMania 40 Kickoff

As seen on the February 2nd, 2024 edition of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes appeared to have stepped aside for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40. Despite this, Cody chose Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania during the Kickoff event.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry criticized how Seth Rollins was used.

“Give him an edge. Have him walk up and just say, ‘Listen. Obviously, I’m in the wrong place because I defend my title. I kick a** every week. You line them up, I knock them down. Everybody here hasn’t wrestled in f*****g five years, 10 years, haven’t wrestled but three times this year. Well, Cody, you actually are pretty damn good, that’s why I wanted to face you, but you chose people that don’t wrestle, so I bid you adieu.’”

“And I would have left. And now you fix it. He didn’t need to be out there. And when Cody got slapped, everybody should have cleared out of the back.”

