WWE Hall Of Famer Criticizes John Cena Walking Away After Brock Lesnar Beatdown

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of topics.

One of the subjects he touched on was why 17-time World Champion John Cena was able to stand up and walk away after being destroyed by Brock Lesnar at WrestlePalooza.

Ray said, “That’s the little part that had me scratching my head. If you’re going to go that far with a decimation of somebody, why not put the icing on the cake? Why not put the cherry on top?”

He continued, “If you want to build to that last match, why not put John Cena in a position that we never thought we would see him in? And yes, in my opinion, stretcher him out because that lends to the destruction from Brock Lesnar. John Cena might be Babe Ruth, but he ain’t f***ing Superman, and if he was, he just met his whoever Superman’s arch nemesis was in bringing him down.”

Ray added, “That was Brock Lesnar. Go the full way. Once John walks away, I immediately think to myself, ‘The beating couldn’t have been that bad.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.