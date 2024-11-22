WWE Hall Of Famer Doubts Seth Rollins Will Join The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes Seth Rollins will not join the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series.

Ray said, “To me, what Seth said in the back [on ‘Raw’] trumps what happened in the ring. I use the word ‘adamant.’ I can’t think of a better word. [Seth said] ‘No way in hell, based on my history with Roman Reigns, no matter what happens am I ever standing side by side with this guy again. I mean, they’ll build up to it night of show, [saying] ‘Who’s that fifth member going to be?’ I’m sure that fifth member will not be standing out there with them at the side of the cage, if that’s the route they go. I don’t want them to be … I want it to be a surprise. There’s the other names floating out there that it could possibly be. But, like I said, I don’t know if after what I saw last night that Seth is going to change his mind.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.