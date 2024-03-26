WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why He Feels Cody Rhodes Isn’t “The Guy”

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including why sometimes he feels “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes isn’t “the guy” in WWE.

Ray said, “There are times where I don’t feel like Cody is the guy yet. I feel like there’s still a little way to go. Sometimes I’m like ‘Yes, he’s there.” And sometimes I’m like ‘He’s not there yet.’ And that’s what I told you a long time ago. They have to be 1000% sure that this is going to be the guy.”

On how he thinks Rhodes is being too polished:

“I think it’s something about his personality. There’s…Cody is too polished for me. That’s just my opinion. Love Cody to death. Personal, professional, blah blah blah, [I can] sit here and blow smoke up his a** all day. But he’s too polished. He’s too polished in the way he talks and the big works and the bah bah bah, and his suit.”

