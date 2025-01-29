WWE Hall Of Famer Has Been Discussed For Royal Rumble Match

With WWE’s Royal Rumble set to take place this Saturday, February 1st, in Indianapolis, IN, fans have been speculating about potential surprise entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match—and Trish Stratus’ name has been a hot topic.

The WWE Hall of Famer is already confirmed to be in Indianapolis the day before the PLE, as she will be participating in a WWE/Fanatics meet-and-greet signing session on Friday, January 31st, at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Stratus has made several surprise appearances in previous Royal Rumble matches, and this year could be no different.

On a recent edition of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes provided an update on Stratus’ Royal Rumble status, stating that discussions have taken place about her participation:

“I know it’s been discussed. I know she will be in Indianapolis. I know WWE is bringing her in. I don’t know specifically if it is for a Rumble appearance, but I know it’s been discussed. There’s only so many women’s legends they can call on, especially those that can still do it, and she’s one of them. So if she’s willing and they’re willing, I’d say better than a good shot she’s there.”

If Stratus does make an appearance, it would mark yet another legendary return for the seven-time WWE Women’s Champion, further adding to the unpredictability of the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.