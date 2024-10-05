WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon Sr.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan spoke with Barstool Rasslin on a number of topics, including the late great Bobb Heenan’s in-ring work in the 1960s and 70s.

Hogan said, “He was better than Bret Hart, Macho Man, and Ricky Steamboat combined. He was better in the ring than anybody I’ve ever seen … he was amazing.”

On being fired by Vince McMahon Sr. over appearing in Rocky III:

“[McMahon] told me to get into my car and drive [to a show], I said, ‘Well I told you Vince’ — Vince senior of course, the old man — ‘That I was going to L.A. to make this movie. So, he goes, ‘If you go do the Rocky movie, you’re fired.’ So, I said, ‘Okay, cool,’ and went to do the Rocky movie.”

You can check out Hogan’s comments in the video below.