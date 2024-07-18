WWE Hall Of Famer On Baron Corbin: “He Don’t Really Have A Weakness”

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently appeared as a guest on The Angle with Joey Karni for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Henry commented on Baron Corbin and what he needs to do to be a World Champion in WWE:

“He’s already there. Some people’ plights in life and in sports are different. It’s some peoples job to go out and throw the game winning touchdown. It’s some peoples job to hit the pressure three pointer. Baron Corbin’s job is, he’s been champion, he’s traveled the byways and highways, he’s done everything that you could do. Now his job is to cultivate the future and get the people that are the elite in the developmental system acclimated to what it takes to be at that highest level and he’s the litness test. If he works with you and you’re able to go past him in a positive way than you’re ready because he’s a great heel, he’s very versatile, he don’t really have a weakness.”

On transitioning from the ring to Busted Open, always wanted to be in radio:

“It was difficult at first, but not because it’s hard for me to communicate, but what I was trying to communicate I was very sensitive about. And I’m still to this day, vey cautious about how much you say and in what intent you say it. I think that Dave Lagreca is like a godsend because I always wanted to be in radio. Even in middle school and high school I did “the Quiet Storm” with Mark Henry. To be able to get on radio and talk about something that I’m an expert at ended up being one of the best things that happened in my life.”

On lying about his greatness and wanting to be remembered:

“I feel honored that people remember and say how much they were imprinted but also I feel bad because I associate my greatness with lying my ass off! I love the fact that people consider it greatness. Like that’s what I strive for. I just wanted to be remembered. Some people pray for money and riches, I always wanted to be famous. That’s what I prayed for and that’s what God gave me. To be able to help other people I feel like I’m doing his will because I’m not selfish. I want other people to make it and not because I want them to glorify Mark Henry…”

How to be a proper heel in modern times:

“Not caring about being liked. There’s too much of an emphasis on hey this my deal like and follow me like a heel don’t give a damn. I don’t care if you follow me or not. My greatness if beyond you watching what I do.”

Which Marvel character would Cody Rhodes be:

“I don’t know if Cody Rhodes would be Captain America. If I was going to say Cody is a character I would make Cody a Green Lantern type of guy because his will is strong and he refuses to let anybody down he wants to lift up everyone around him and he’s willing to construct something for everybody rather than for the one. Probably more of a Hawkeye, you know a guy that wears his heart on his sleeve and is a gadget guy he’s a gimmick guy. I wouldn’t put the all American boy on him even though he wears the Homelander haircut and gear.”

Advice on betting on yourself and jumping ship:

“My advice would be to listen closely to who you take advice from. You can’t listen to everybody.”

On his WWE A&E Documentary airing July 21st:

“It was awesome. I look at it like now I’m living my life for statues. I want to be remembered. I want people to see the work that I’ve done and what I gave to the industry that I worked in and that I left them better than I found them. I don’t doubt that it’s a possibility that I’m in multiple to hall of fames but it’s time to do more. I take a lot of pride in the fact that a lot of people appreciate my work and have gotten behind the things that I’ve accomplished. I don’t take it for granted at all. Every last one of those people that showed me some love and respect I thank you and I’m humble by it. The arrogant prick was just an act.”

On being a free agent and is he open to signing to a WWE:

“You know what I’m open to it, but I feel completed. I don’t want to sign with somebody else to not be able to do what I want to do.”

You can check out the interview below: