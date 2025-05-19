WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Rhea Ripley As “Bigger Than Life” Star

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had nothing but glowing praise for Rhea Ripley on a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, calling the former Women’s World Champion one of the most impressive and complete stars in the modern wrestling landscape. Speaking with co-host Sean Oliver, Nash highlighted Ripley’s unmatched presence, selling ability, and crossover appeal.

“Rhea, so athletic. She’s Rhea. Looks like she could go against probably 50% of the male roster,” Nash declared. He noted that Ripley carries herself on screen with the kind of magnetism and charisma that sets top-tier talent apart. “She comes across as bigger than life. Which, which stars do.”

Drawing comparisons to wrestling icons of the past, Nash likened Ripley’s aura to that of Hulk Hogan. “I remember when I was a mark, and I saw Hogan work… I swore Hogan was six-nine. Because he was just… bigger than life,” he said. “It’s the same thing with Rhea. I thought Rhea was like six foot, 185 pounds… she’s probably five-seven. But on TV, the way she moves—she just feels larger than life.”

Nash also focused on one of Ripley’s most underrated traits: her ability to sell effectively. “There’s so few people that sell. And Rhea can sell. Rhea knows how to sell,” Nash emphasized, adding that strong selling is a “critical component” of wrestling psychology and character investment.

Reflecting on a recent match, Nash suggested the booking didn’t fully capitalize on Ripley’s dominant persona. He likened it to a “dad wrestling with the three boys on the king-size bed”—a playful but pointed metaphor suggesting that Ripley’s superiority wasn’t fully portrayed. “The psychology should be: let her sell, and let her opponents work hard to chop her down, not the other way around.”

Still, Nash made it clear he’s a big fan. “She’s so super over… I’m just a mark for her. She pulls everything off.” Nash even complimented Ripley’s grounded personality, recalling a backstage moment from SummerSlam: “No makeup, really chill, very quiet—just super cool.”

The former WWE Champion wrapped up his thoughts by stressing that Ripley has “the full package”—an elite presence, in-ring skill, star charisma, and fan connection.

With endorsements like this from legends such as Kevin Nash, Rhea Ripley continues to solidify her place not just at the top of the women’s division—but among the most compelling performers in all of WWE today.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Rhea Ripley and all your WWE updates.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)