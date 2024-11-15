WWE Hall Of Famer Predicts Fifth Members For WarGames At Survivor Series

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the fifth members in The Bloodline teams at WarGames.

Ray said, “For me, if you have to have fifth members, imagine the fifth member was Cody, and Cody and Roman had to be on the same side again, and then you didn’t know who was the fifth member on Bloodline 2.0’s side and it’s The Rock.”

On why the best plan is to use Cody Rhodes and The Rock:

“Face value, the most easy-to-understand, palatable, digestible [plan] to me is Cody and The Rock.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.