WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Tama Tonga Training At His Wrestling School

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including new Bloodline member Tama Tonga training at his wrestling school.

Ray said, “Haku said he also wanted to be involved in their training, so they trained with me and Devon three days a week at the academy.” “And then I gave Haku the keys to our school so he could come in on Sundays and work privately with his sons.”

“I saw a lot in the both of them very, very early on. As a matter of fact, to me, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa they were The Usos before The Usos. As far as a Samoan, Polynesian type of team. I saw them as a modern day SST — Samoan SWAT Team.”

