WWE Hall Of Famer Says He Needs To See More Personality Out Of Giulia

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he needs to see more personality out of international pro wrestling star and NXT star Giulia.

Ray said, “I know I need to see more personality out of Giulia. Have her cut promos in Japanese, but have that fire. We’ve seen it from Asuka. It can work. When Asuka cuts her promos, she has a lot more fire. She’s a lot more vibrant, there’s a lot more personality.”

On wanting to see more aggression from Giulia:

“Stare down the barrel of that camera, speak in Japanese, and let me know that you are going to defeat Roxanne. Because that’s what Paul Heyman would’ve told her to do.”

