WWE Hall Of Famer Says The Company Needs To Eventually Humanize The Wyatt Sicks

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how the company needs to eventually humanize The Wyatt Sicks.

Ray said, “The Undertaker, Kane, Abyss — what do they all have in common? It was very difficult to get any sympathy on them, until they were humanized.”

On the importance of humanizing the group:

“I have to feel sympathy for them. Otherwise, I’m just waiting for them to get up and kick peoples’ asses, which is what happened with The Road Warriors.”

